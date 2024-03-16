The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) strongly condemns the Thursday night attack on the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu by Al Shabaab militants.
"Taking lives and causing mayhem in this Holy Month of Ramadan is abhorrent," said the African Union Special Representative for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.
"Our condolences go out to the bereaved families, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks. We commend the Somali Security Forces for their swift response in neutralising the attackers and saving lives."
"The cowardly acts by Al Shabaab militants will not deter our collective resolve to ensure a peaceful, safe, secure, and stable Somalia," added Ambassador Souef.