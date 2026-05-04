As Egypt increases mining’s contribution to GDP from about 1% today to 6% by 2030, the country is revamping its policies and infrastructure to create attractive opportunities for global partners. In line with this strategy, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference and exhibition - The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa, scheduled for October 14–16, 2026 in Cape Town - will highlight emerging investment and partnership opportunities across Egypt’s mining value chain.

A country spotlight at AMW 2026 will bring together Egyptian regulators, project developers and international investors for discussions on the future of the sector while facilitating deal signings, partnerships and new project development opportunities.

Speaking to the event organizers ahead of the event in February 2026, Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA), said Egypt intends to showcase opportunities in legislative reform, investment incentives, government–investor collaboration and mineral beneficiation during the conference.

National Geomapping Anchors Egypt’s Exploration Expansion Strategy

AMW 2026 will showcase investment opportunities within Egypt’s upstream sector as the country focuses on improving its geological insights to unlock untapped mineral resources. In March 2026, the country approved the rollout of a national geomapping initiative in partnership with Xcalibur Smart Mapping, marking the country’s first comprehensive aerial geological survey in more than 40 years.

While Egypt already holds estimated gold reserves exceeding 9 million ounces, along with approximately 660 million tons of iron oxide resources and extensive phosphate deposits, the geomapping exercise is expected to unlock new mineral deposits and position the country as an emerging exploration hotspot in North Africa.

Efforts are underway to unlock Egypt’s new drilling hotspots, with exploration activity - particularly in gold and silver - already accelerating investment flows into Egypt’s upstream mining sector. Companies including Barrick Gold, Shalateen Mineral Resources Company and Lotus Gold Corporation are advancing gold exploration across the Arabian-Nubian Shield, supporting the country’s strategy to expand gold output and capitalize on strong demand and prices in 2026. The government’s approval of 53 exploration and exploitation licenses in late 2025 further highlights its commitment to unlocking new investment opportunities in the exploration segment.

Digital Mining Platform to Accelerate Investment

Another major initiative expected to be showcased at AMW 2026 and aimed at strengthening Egypt’s investment climate is the launch of a digital mining platform and cadastre system, expected in the first half of 2026. The platform will enable investors to access geological data, evaluate exploration prospects and submit permit applications through a streamlined digital process, reducing administrative bottlenecks and accelerating project development timelines.

Building a Downstream Minerals Processing Industry

Beyond exploration and extraction, Egypt is prioritizing the development of downstream mineral processing infrastructure to capture greater value from its resources. Several projects are already underway, including a financing agreement with the African Export-Import Bank to establish an integrated gold value chain that supports domestic gold processing. MRMIA and mining companies Phosphate Misr and WADICO, together with China’s Xingfa Group, are evaluating phosphate ore, quartz and silica sand resources while studying the development of an industrial processing project in the Golden Triangle mining region. These projects and many other emerging opportunities within the downstream sector will be unpacked at AMW 2026.

AMW to Catalyze the Next Phase of Growth

As Egypt positions itself as a regional mining hub through regulatory reform, geological surveys, digital licensing systems and international partnerships, AMW 2026 will play an important role in advancing this progress. The event will connect global investors with Egyptian regulators and project developers, helping unlock new investment flows and partnerships that can drive the next phase of growth for Egypt’s evolving mining sector.