Africa’s challenge is control, as much as capital. Much of its value, finance, technology and industrial coordination remains organised beyond its command. Sovereignty holds in form, while the systems that create, finance, protect and retain value remain largely outside effective domestic control.

Kenyan President William Ruto’s warning on external capital exposes Africa’s deeper structural weakness. The continent exports raw value, then buys it back as refined fuel, machinery, processed goods and fertiliser.

What looks like a trade deficit is, in strategic terms, a loss of command over the value chain. When value addition, finance and industrial coordination sit elsewhere, bargaining power follows them.

William Ruto: Our ambitions will be dead if we depend on external capitalThis condition becomes clearer when placed in its historical frame. Many African states gained sovereignty before they built administrative depth. Recognition moved faster than revenue, law and coercive capacity. That sequence still shapes states that look complete in form while struggling to turn resources into power.

Structural trapA debt negotiation or currency shock is only the surface. At its core lies a durable pattern in which commodity dependence, externally anchored finance and limited productive capacity reinforce one another. The deeper structure remains historical: African states entered the international system before they had built the authority to organise production, discipline capital and govern territory.

Capital must serve a productive sequence. Agriculture comes first because it builds income, demand, savings and social stability from the base of society. Rising smallholder productivity creates the market that industry needs. Manufacturing follows when energy, transport, skills and finance are organised around production rather than extraction.

Finance must serve production. It should reward performance, back firms that learn and remove shelter from those sustained by political access. Capital takes its character from the institutions around it. In weak systems, it moves towards extraction, trade, property and protected rents. In disciplined systems, it builds production, learning and scale.

Three institutional disciplines determine whether capital consolidates sovereignty or fragments it.

The first is fiscal reach. A state that cannot raise and direct revenue across its territory cannot sustain policy or investment. Customs systems, ports and natural resource revenues must operate under unified authority. Without this, capital fragments and public priorities remain unstable.

The second is productive coordination. Resources must feed production. They must move through farms, factories and firms, not simply leave the economy as raw output. Agriculture must generate income and demand. Energy must support manufacturing. Transport must connect producers to markets. Development depends on whether states can organise these linkages, rather than treating sectors in isolation.

State capacityThe third is institutional discipline. Development banks, sovereign funds, regulators, infrastructure agencies and procurement systems must operate through enforceable rules. Capital must be directed, not merely accumulated. Where discipline weakens, investment follows short-term returns and political protection.

President Ruto is therefore right to emphasise African capital and regional integration. Domestic finance widens policy space when protected from patronage. Regional markets scale when transport, energy, standards and payments work together. Infrastructure counts when it links farms, firms and factories, not prestige.

The point is not capital nationalism. External capital can support development where institutions are strong. Domestic capital can become predatory where discipline is weak. The distinction is not between foreign and African capital. It is between governed capital and ungoverned capital, between productive investment and protected accumulation.

The decisive factor is political. Development depends on a coalition able to hold direction through elections, elite pressure and patronage. It must bind political authority, capable bureaucracy, productive firms, financial institutions and citizens with a stake in rising productivity.

Where it weakens, reform becomes patronage, industry protects insiders and finance turns into rent. Africa’s task is to build institutions that raise productivity, direct capital into production, discipline firms and organise learning at scale.

This also requires caution. State direction can become another channel for rent allocation when performance tests, competition, transparency and bureaucratic discipline are absent. The argument is therefore not for a larger state in the abstract. It is for a more capable state, able to set priorities, enforce rules, reward productivity and withdraw protection from failure.

External pressureToday’s external rivalry sharpens the problem. Finance, infrastructure, technology and security partnerships enter African states through ports, ministries, security organs, firms and elites. Where institutions are thin, outside engagement fragments authority rather than strengthening it.

The result is layered sovereignty. Juridical recognition remains intact. Some sectors function effectively; others remain weak. This unevenness matters because external actors rarely engage the state evenly. They enter through the strongest or most accessible nodes, often widening the gap between capable enclaves and weak national systems.

The strategic task is clear. Capital must be converted into governing power through sequence. Fiscal systems secure revenue. Production organises value. Institutions discipline capital. Regional integration then provides scale. Markets must be large enough to sustain industrial growth, and infrastructure must connect production zones, not only export routes.

Political authority strengthens when the state becomes predictable and effective. Investors respond to credible rules; citizens respond to reliable institutions. Capital remains where it can be productively deployed and protected.

Africa’s ambitions will not be secured by changing the source of capital alone. They will be secured when African states command the systems through which capital is mobilised, directed and disciplined. Sovereignty gains substance when value is produced, retained and reinvested within systems under domestic control.

The continent has resources, markets and a growing population that can support large-scale production. That demographic shift, often treated as a burden, can become an advantage when matched with productive systems and institutional coordination.

Africa’s future will turn on control over how capital is used. States that organise production, discipline finance and secure revenue will convert sovereignty into power. Others will continue to export value and import dependence. Debt, demographics, energy and industrial policy will test who can turn pressure into power.

It matters that African leaders are now opening this debate. That debate now needs to move from diagnosis to execution. The central task is to build institutions capable of carrying it.

Abdisaid Ali is the chairperson of Lomé Peace and Security Forum and former Somalia Foreign Affairs minister.

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