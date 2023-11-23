The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) participation in the 2023 Dakar Forum of The African Delivery Units Network, provided a unique platform to share success stories and strategies, and culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), expected to strengthen the network of Africa’s delivery units.

The two-day meeting, held in Dakar, Senegal, was organized in partnership with Senegal’s Presidential Delivery Unit (Bureau Opérationnel du Plan Senegal Emergent) from 9-10 November 2023.

The event brought together representatives of government Delivery Units from 14 African countries, as well as key development partners, including UNDP, UMOA, the World Bank, AFD and Enabel.

Delivery units, small, highly skilled teams working at the center of government to help line ministries accelerate delivery of top priority programs and initiatives, have become increasingly popular.

Spearheaded by the African Development Bank and the President Delivery Unit of Senegal (Bureau Opérationnel de Suivi du Plan Senegal Emergent), the African Delivery Units Network was launched in the Senegalese capital in January 2019.

During the forum, participants examined progress made by government Delivery Units in supporting national transformation agendas amid a challenging operating environment.

In a panel discussion on the institutional model of Delivery Units, African Development Bank Acting Director for Development Impact and Results, Armand Nzeyimana, underscored the continued relevance of Delivery Units in a context where prioritization, speed and efficiency in delivery of government flagship programs and reform initiatives remain critical. He urged greater efforts at leveraging private sector financing for large scale infrastructure projects to reduce pressure on sovereign debt.

“Now- more than ever- Delivery Units must respond to the aspiration of the continent for accelerated and efficient public sector delivery, with greater attention to innovative financing solutions for transformational projects,” he said.

The Bank’s Country Manager for Senegal Mohamed Cherif, shared the Bank’s experience in designing and structuring major projects in Senegal through a series of large-scale public–private partnerships or PPPs, including the Blaise Diagne International Airport.

The high note of the Dakar Forum was the signing of the MOU between all 14 Government Delivery Units, formally establishing the African Delivery Units Network. The network will provide a platform for sharing knowledge, experience and expertise on government execution capacity.

Welcoming the “excellent initiative of joining forces by sharing expertise and best practices among delivery practitioners in Africa,” Nzeyimana reiterated the African Development Bank’s support to the African Delivery Units Network as an important vehicle to accelerate Africa’s transformation agenda.

African Development Bank celebrates 10 Year anniversary of Plan Senegal Emergent

On the margins of the Dakar Forum, Cherif congratulated the Senegalese government for its significant achievements under the country’s national development plan- Plan Senegal Emergent – over the last decade.

The country has tripled energy production capacity, resulting in increased access to electricity from 54% in 2015, to 76% today.

Cherif noted that the Bank’s support to the development plan has shown huge dividends, particularly in boosting the country’s competitiveness through transformative infrastructure projects such as the Dakar Toll Road, the Regional Express Train, the Blaise Diagne International Airport (AIBD) and the Senegambia bridge. These infrastructure facilities have ushered in a new era of connectivity for the country, and the West Africa region.

