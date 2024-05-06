Strategy Director for Africa50 Infrastructure Investment (Africa50 Group) Molly Omolara Gbodimowo will discuss lucrative investment opportunities within Africa’s energy value chain at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum in Paris in May.

Dedicated to fostering Africa’s development by spearheading bankable projects and collaborating with public and private sector investors, Africa50 Group plays a pivotal role in bridging the continent's infrastructure funding gap while facilitating sustainable growth.

IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

The pan-African infrastructure investment platform secured $222.5 million in commitments primarily from African investors to support transformative infrastructure projects within the power and energy, transportation and logistics, and water and sanitation sectors in 2024. Meanwhile, in December 2023, Africa50 Group partnered with renewable energy firm AMEA Power to co-develop and finance solar power projects in Senegal, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Chad, contributing to the continent’s energy mix diversification.

As Africa maximizes the exploitation of its oil and gas resources for energy security and industrialization, Africa50 Group is stepping up its support for project implementation. In Senegal, the platform contributed to the Malicounda Combined Cycle Thermal Plant - enhancing the country’s generation capacity by 17% - as well as the Tobene Combined Cycle Heavy Fuel Oil Facility in partnership with state utility Senelec. Africa50 Group also invested in the 461 MW Azura-Edo Open-Cycle Gas Turbine Plant in Nigeria, bolstering the nation’s energy capacity on the back of local gas resources.

During this year’s IAE forum, Gbodimowo is expected to highlight the pivotal role of African investment platforms in driving the continent's energy renaissance and creating lucrative opportunities for global investors.

“Africa50 Group will be instrumental in attracting new investments to advance Africa’s energy diversification, financing a blend of oil, gas, and renewable projects, as global financiers shift focus from hydrocarbon projects. At IAE, Africa50 Group will showcase its project portfolio, attracting international investors to explore various prospects across Africa’s energy spectrum,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director of IAE 2024.