Africa Oil Week (AOW) is proud to announce the ministers and government officials confirmed to attend the leading oil and gas event; many of which are returning after successful participation at AOW 2022. This unmissable event will bring together leaders from across the international oil and gas sector, government representatives, energy policymakers, financiers and dealmakers from the 9-13 October 2023 in Cape Town under the theme "Maximising Africa's Natural Resources."

Hon. Aissatou Sophie Gladima Siby, Minister of Petroleum&Energy, Republic of Senegal will be leading a dialogue on the country’s energy opportunities and the broader prospect of investments in the MSGBC Basin at this year’s programme. This discussion comes at a significant time for Senegal, as it prepares to export oil and gas in 2024, while also working on some of its most historic energy projects to date. Upcoming investment opportunities in Senegal range from the laying of a new gas pipeline network to the development of gas distribution, processing and off-take infrastructure.

During the MSGBC, regional spotlight session, Mr Moustapha Béchir, Director General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Petrol, Mines and Energy, Islamic Republic of Mauritania will share his ministry’s vision, which focuses on positioning Mauritania as an “integrated hub for low-carbon and green energy.” Mr Moustapha Béchir is confident that a dedicated area for the energy sector will be a catalyst for foreign direct investment while giving the local private sector a chance to get more involved in specialised services related to gas and energy. By 2030, Mauritania plans to have operational green hydrogen projects, as well as a significant increase in gas usage, ultimately reducing heavy fuel oil consumption.

The Hon. Dr. Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Minister of Petroleum&Mineral Resources, Federal Republic of Somalia will be in attendance this year to lay out his plans for developing Somalia’s hydrocarbons sector through the prioritising of “exploration, infrastructure development and regional cooperation.” In this way, the country will encourage foreign investment, while also diving into a new era of hydrocarbon.

The Hon. Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Republic of The Gambia, who represents one of the continent’s “fastest-growing frontier upstream destinations,” will return. With over 22 years of leadership experience in Supply Chain, Logistics and Distribution Management, The Hon. Abdoulie Jobe is committed to gaining upstream investment across The Gambia’s oil and gas market. The country’s resources can help to secure energy access on both a local and international level.

Mr. Amadou Doumbouya, Director General at Société Nationale des Petroles (SONAP), Republic of Guinea will also be returning. Last year Mr. Amadou Doumbouya was involved in a panel discussion that explored ways to maximise Africa’s potential, following the revised petroleum law. During his presentation, Mr. Amadou Doumbouya highlighted high-potential areas offshore the Republic of Guinea. This talk concluded with a call for African countries to not only consider the issue of climate change but also to collaborate and share risks in order to unlock the continent’s full potential.

Mrs. Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Republic of Namibia will be speaking in the “Country Spotlight session: Planning for Success in Namibia,” which will outline deep water exploration challenges and opportunities, as well as cost-effective solutions to lower carbon emissions.

Hon. Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Republic of Uganda, will be returning to Africa Oil Week to build on her message to stakeholders from last year, calling for a more just and fair understanding of Africa’s energy priorities. Hon. Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu supervises Uganda’s energy development programme, where she encourages investment in East Africa’s energy sector, advocating for inclusive and sustainable development of the continent’s natural resources.

