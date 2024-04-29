The President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of Rugby across Africa, Herbert Mensah, will explore the business of sport in a panel discussion at the 2024 Africa CEO Forum (www.TheAfricaCEOForum.com) on Thursday, May 16 in Kigali, Rwanda.

In partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) (www.IFC.org), the Africa CEO Forum is the largest annual gathering of the African private sector. Each year, the Africa CEO Forum gathers more than 2,000 African and international captains of industry, public decision-makers and leading visionaries to debate the continent’s most pressing priorities and set its business agenda.

Founded in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum has enabled dialogue between the public and private sector, bringing together business leaders, CEOs, investors and heads of state to highlight the driving role of the private sector in the development of the continent. Previous speakers include H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique and H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana.

Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa (www.NBA.com), will join Rugby Africa President, Herbert Mensah to delve into the business potential of Africa’s sporting industry in the panel discussion at the Africa CEO Forum. Amid the success stories of the Basketball Africa League, Morocco’s joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the establishment of the CAF Champions League, South Africa’s Springboks victory as fourth time champions of the Rugby World Cup and the highly anticipated return of Formula 1 to the continent, Africa’s sports industry is witnessing a boom. Given the global sports market’s estimate of over $600 billion and a steady growth rate of 5% annually, Africa is seeking opportunities to transform and expand the sports industry.

The President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, continues to emphasize the business potential of rugby across Africa. Since his election, Mensah has called for a change of mindset from African governments and international organizations to increase investment in rugby across Africa. President Mensah has served as a keynote speaker at the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa 2023 and the 2023 Africa Investment Forum.

Watch the video of the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway: https://apo-opa.co/4bdaPql

Watch the video of the Africa Investment Forum: https://apo-opa.co/49UxCGt

The annual two-day Africa CEO Forum will commence on Thursday May 16 to Friday May 17 under the theme “At the Table or on the Menu? A Critical Moment to Shape a New Future for Africa” in Kigali, Rwanda.

Read more information about the Africa CEO Forum: www.TheAfricaCEOForum.com

Media contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa

rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.