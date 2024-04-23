The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) swept the stage at the recently concluded Bonds, Loans and ESG Capital Markets Africa Awards 2024 ceremony, taking home six of the awards handed out at the event held in South Africa.

Delivered on the sidelines of the conference on 6 March, the awards recognised Afreximbank’s outstanding achievements in financing, promoting and facilitating trade and for its broadening work to facilitate sustainable economic growth and development in Africa.

Afreximbank was recognised with ‘Financial Institutions Bond Deal of the Year’ for acting as Joint Lead Manager on the debut USD 300 million senior Eurobond issuance by Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB), in April 2023, marking the first Investment Grade-rated commercial bank senior bond out of Africa as well as the first international Eurobond out of Mauritius.

The Bank also won the ‘Infrastructure Finance Deal of the Year’ award for its US$1.76 billion loan to the Government of Tanzania, issued on 30 June 2023.

The award for the Export Credit Agency, Development Finance Institution and International Finance Institution Deal of the Year was presented to the Bank for its US$640-million Samurai loan issued in July 2023 while the Renewable Energy Finance Deal of the Year award went to the Bank for its EUR147-million loan to the Government of Cameroon which was issued on 7 October 2023.

For the Oil and Gas Deal of the Year award, the organisers recognised Afreximbank for its US$1.3-billion loan to Sonangol Finance Limited, issued in August 2023. The final award to the Bank was for being the Financial Institution Debt House of the Year.

Reacting to the awards, Chandi Mwenebungu, Director and Group Treasurer of Afreximbank, said: “These awards represent a recognition of our Bank’s strategic work in Africa’s financial markets and present an opportunity for Afreximbank to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of its clients and partners working to advance the economic development of Africa.”

Mr. Mwenebungu noted that the Bank had been playing a leading debt arranging role across Africa’s main industry sectors and had been instrumental in promoting the inclusion of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards in financing structures, thereby furthering their application on the continent and attracting capital.

The Bonds, Loans and ESG Capital Markets Africa Conference is the only pan-African debt event bringing together local and international bonds issuers, investors and financial institutions and financial services providers from across the continent. With participation by more than 1,060 senior borrowers, issuers, regulators, bankers, investors, advisors and government officials from 383 companies and 46 countries, the conference is recognised as the number one business meetings facilitator for Africa's capital markets and is Africa's largest corporate and investment banking event.

Media Contact:

Mr Vincent Musumba

Manager, Communications and Events (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Tel: +20 2 24564100 /1/2/3

Mobile: +201030121123

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3xIipuZ

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3xITNC7

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3w61DoQ

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3JqEK2t

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance, facilitate and promote intra and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative instruments to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the AfCFTA, Afreximbank has in partnership with the African Union Commission and AFCFTA Secretariat launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement. The AFCFTA Secretariat and the Bank have created a USD 10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at US$ 37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$ 6.1 billion. The Bank disbursed more than US$ 104 billion between 2016 and 2023 through various interventions for the advancement of the continent. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together, “the Group”).

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com