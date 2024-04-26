On April 25, Administrator Samantha Power and Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma concluded a three day trip to Angola with a visit to Benguela Province and the Port of Lobito. The Administrator, Deputy Secretary, and U.S. Ambassador Tulinabo S. Mushingi were the highest ranking U.S. government officials to go from Luanda, and traveling on the railway that will one day form part of the first trans-African railroad.

In Benguela, Administrator Power and Deputy Secretary Verma met with the Vice Governor of Benguela, Lídia Celma Gonçalves Machado Amaro, and Angolan Minister of Agriculture António Francisco De Assis before formally launching the $5 million expansion of the USAID’s Women in Angola Farming, a public-private partnership focused on empowering women farmers. This project’s expansion into four additional provinces, three of which are in the Lobito Corridor, demonstrates the U.S. commitment to drive inclusive economic growth through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI). Before the launch, Administrator Power spoke with women farmers who are part of the project, as well as those who will benefit from its expansion. The Administrator also met with Nelson Carrinho, CEO of Group Carrinho, Angola’s largest agribusiness and a new private sector partner in the project that will guarantee the purchase of produce from supported communities while also offering training and skills development.

Administrator Power and Deputy Secretary Verma also met with Afrimoney field agents to learn more about how USAID is partnering with U.S.-based mobile operator Africell to support the expansion of mobile money services in Angola, critical for facilitating transactions among small farmers in rural communities who do not have access to bank accounts.

The Administrator and Deputy Secretary then traveled by train from Benguela Railway station to the Lobito Port station with Angolan Minister of Transport Ricardo Viegas de Abreu. A cornerstone of the Lobito Corridor project is rehabilitating the rail system, which the U.S. government is supporting through partnership with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Government of Angola as part of President Biden’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.

During a tour of the Port of Lobito, Administrator Power heard about the history of the Port and the vision for its expansion through PGI-led investments in the Lobito Corridor. She reiterated the U.S. government’s commitment to developing the Lobito Corridor with our African and G7 partners, and underscored that USAID is dedicated to ensuring that investments in the Corridor also support Angola’s development objectives of economic diversification and equitable growth. Administrator Power also highlighted a new partnership with the Ministry of Transportation to increase private investment in infrastructure through open and transparent procurement.

The Administrator and Deputy Secretary then concluded their visit to Angola with a press conference with the Minister of Transport.