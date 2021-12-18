Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : As part of its 19th edition held under the theme ‘Crafting the Emirates State of Mind: creation, innovation and joy’, Abu Dhabi Festival 2021 presents the UN Chamber Music Society in celebration of World Arabic Language Day at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Friday, December 17.

Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “I would like to thank the UN Chamber Music Society and everyone who made this performance possible. Today, we celebrate the Arabic language, the pearl of our civilization. For thousands of years, it has been a language of broad creativity and ingenuity, as the late Egyptian poet Hafiz Ibrahim wrote, ‘It is an ocean in which great treasures dwell.’

With its wealth of possibilities for expression, its flowing artistic letters and its variety of forms, Arabic is the foundation of our identity, values and culture. Let us work to preserve all the languages of the world and pass them on to future generations, for they are our shared heritage. Let us celebrate language through music, the marvelous soul of the universe, the source of joy and the heartbeat of life,” she added.

Under Abu Dhabi Festival’s vision to celebrate and revive Arabic poetry, the concert features a vibrant selection of classical music and songs, including sung poems like Give Me The Flute by Gibran Khalil Gibran; Eid al ashak (Celebration of Lovers) by the great poet Nizar Qabbani; and Rahib (Magnificent) by Salem Al Khalidi. The musicians will also perform charming poems by Ibn Arabi and Mahmoud Darwish, as well as pieces by rising Syrian-American composer Faraj Abyad, who will perform with the orchestra.

Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, commented: “As we look towards the celebration of Arabic language, we are reminded of the significance, vibrance and diversity of the Arab culture around the world. The UAE is proud to showcase its role as a global beacon of arts and culture through the Abu Dhabi Festival; we are pleased to partner with the UN Chamber of Music Society for a unique presentation at the Carnegie Hall to celebrate the world Arabic language day.”.

“We recognise that music has the ability to bridge and promote values that we hold dear: compassion, tolerance and understanding between cultures and for this reason we believe that fostering talents and nurturing future artists are more vital than ever before.”

The UN Chamber Music Society of the United Nations Staff Recreation Council (UNCMS) is a group of accomplished musicians and admirers of classical chamber music within the international community – which promotes the values of the United Nations through the universal language of music. The group embraces the passion and intimacy of chamber music, which has the creative power to move audiences and help promote the universal ideals, principles and values enshrined in the United Nations Charter – such as the ideals of peace, respect for human rights, respect for cultures, the dignity and worth of the human person and the equal rights of men and women. Founded in 2016 by Brenda Vongova, the UN Chamber Music Society is dedicated to promoting the UN goals at large through the universal language of music.

During the concert, the UN Chamber Music Society featured the Carnegie Hall debut of the solo violin composition of “Longa, Op.1,” performed and composed by Yamen Saadi.

The 19th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan and supported by lead partner Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and energy partner GS Energy. Abu Dhabi Festival 2022 encompasses more than 1,000 participating artists from around the world to present more than 300 performances and events, with two world tours and 17 world premieres.

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Festival programme is part of the contribution that the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation makes to the UAE capital’s designation as a UNESCO City of Music.

And on January 9th , Roberto Bolle and Friends will premiere at the Emirates Palace in the UAE.

For more information on Abu Dhabi Festival’s coming events, please visit Abu Dhabi Festival’s website: https://abudhabifestival.ae, and its digital platforms on: Facebook (abudhabifestival), Twitter (@abudhabi_fest), and Instagram (@abudhabifestival).

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Festival

Founded in 2004, Abu Dhabi Festival brings audiences together to enjoy unique experiences that testify to our common humanity and the deep bonds we share. The Festival is a celebration and a gathering for exchange amongst the different communities ADMAF serves: the people of the Seven Emirates of the UAE, the region and the world. The Festival is where artists and audiences connect, new ideas are forged, new collaborations take shape and long-trusted partners reconnect.

Abu Dhabi Festival is committed to its vision to advance Abu Dhabi as a global beacon of arts and culture. The annual Festival commissions, produces, preserves and presents the greatest works of music and art to create rich cultural experiences in the UAE and beyond.

Considered among the world’s most premiere cultural platforms, the Festival strives to bring the best of the world to Abu Dhabi and take the very best of Abu Dhabi to the world. The Festival’s strong international presence nurtures invaluable cultural dialogue based on mutual respect and understanding, to build a more peaceful future through the arts.

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is among the oldest, non-profit cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. The Foundation focuses on supporting culture and arts, and sustaining cultural development, by embracing creativity for the good of society as a contribution to enriching the cultural vision of Abu Dhabi. ADMAF also offers a wide array of initiatives, including Abu Dhabi Festival and several youth and societal programs and platforms and supports creative talents in the UAE and abroad in cooperation with major local and international cultural institutions.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company — a sovereign investor — manages a diverse business portfolio around the world, to generate sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Today, Mubadala is a AED 894 billion ($243.4 billion) business that spans six continents with interests across multiple sectors and asset classes. Supporting efforts towards establishing a comprehensive, diversified economy in the UAE as well as a global one, Mubadala employs its rich multi-sectoral experience along with its long-term international partnerships to enhance profitability and promote sustainable growth.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala also has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.

Further information on Mubadala can be found on the company’s official website, www.mubadala.com

For further information, please contact:

Eman Hussain

Hattlan Media

eman@hattlan.com

Susan Al-Saidi

Hattlan Media

susan@hattlan.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021