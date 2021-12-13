DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES:

As the UAE accelerates its efforts to champion more sustainable modes of transport, ABB today hosted its ‘Future of E-Mobility’ event at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sweden Pavilion.

Senior representatives from ABB, Volvo Bus Corporation, Porsche and the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) joined to share their experiences within the automotive and transport sectors – exploring progress made to date and the key steps required for the e-mobility sector to continue thriving. During the panel discussion, contributors agreed that legislation, infrastructure and incentivization are all vital requirements to maintain the feasibility and appeal of greener transport solution.

The leading technology company today also celebrated ABB Day at the Expo 2020 site – a commemorative milestone to acknowledge the work of its partners, customers and employees.

This week at the Sweden Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, ABB’s Terra 360 electric vehicle charger made its Middle East and Africa debut. As the fastest all-in-one charger currently on the market, the Terra 360 can deliver up to 360 kW of power and a full charge in less than 15 minutes. With its ability to charge 4 vehicles simultaneously and compatibility with both passenger and commercial vehicles, ABB believes that its Terra 360 makes the ideal solution for commercial fleets, retail areas and refueling stations alike.

Commenting on the growth of the e-mobility sector in the region, Wim Elshout, ABB E-mobility Lead – Overseas and Emerging Markets said, “The Middle East and the UAE in particular has demonstrated strong appetite for investing in more efficient and sustainable mobility solutions. This remains true whether we look at how businesses are managing their logistics with greater efficiency and reduced carbon emissions, or how the general public wish to navigate their daily lives. At ABB, we are proud to be leading the way to a future of zero emission mobility. Our Terra 360 electric vehicle charger is just one example of the many ways in which we aim to power e-mobility forward.”

Last month, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched a trial run of two Volvo 7900 electric buses. The smart buses are charged by a standing electric charger, supplied by ABB at La Mer South, while a night electric charger is also installed at the Al Quoz Bus Depot to enable charging while buses are out of service through the night.

“Volvo Buses is a leader in electromobility globally. We are excited about the possibilities electric buses will open for cities like Dubai. Volvo Electric buses will enhance travelling experience not only for passengers but also drivers and other road users, making cities more attractive for their inhabitants. As a company which offers complete e-mobility solutions, we tailor our approach, co-developing a strategy with city planners and fellow industry leaders such as ABB to accelerate the move to more environmentally-friendly transportation,” Manish Sahi, Vice President of Volvo Bus Corporation Middle East and Africa.

-Ends-

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

ABB’s Electrification Business Area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries, with over 200 manufacturing sites. Our 50,000+ employees are dedicated to transforming how people live, connect and work by delivering safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions. We are shaping the future trends of electrification, differentiating through technological and digital innovation while delivering an outstanding experience through operational excellence for our customers across utilities, industry, buildings, infrastructure and mobility. go.abb/electrification

For more information please contact:

Media Relations

Jyotsna Ravishankar

Email: jyotsna.ravishankar@ae.abb.com

PR Agency

Aaron Budwal

Phone: +971 55 143 2795

Email: aaron.budwal@hkstrategies.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021