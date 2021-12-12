Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Eleven Bugatti masterpieces were illuminated by the dappled sunlight trickling through palm trees on the Arabian Gulf while a fleet of pioneering hyper-sports cars gathered in the morning at the famous luxury hotel and resort, Habtoor Palace ready to take to the road. Heading from Dubai to the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, the 2nd Annual UAE Bugatti Owners Drive got under way.

For the second consecutive year, the event was hosted by Al Habtoor Motors, the official Bugatti partner in the UAE, in collaboration with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. Joseph Tayar, the General Manager of the Prestige Division overseeing the portfolio of luxury brands, commented on the occasion: “The Bugatti Owners Drive is a wonderful opportunity for us to reconnect with our customers and show our appreciation towards their support and passion for the brand. We believe in establishing best practices in the region and are confident this event will soon become a brand staple.”

176 cylinders were fired up as the cars stood between the tall pillars of stone that decorate the hotel’s entrance. Among the highly exclusive group of cars was a Chiron Sport1, four Chiron2, one Veyron, one Veyron Grand Sport, and one Veyron Sport Vitesse. Two Chiron Pur Sport3 and one Chiron Super Sport4 completed the model line-up.

Prior to the start of the event, motorsport legend, Le Mans-winner and Bugatti Pilote Officiel. Andy Wallace was joined by Al Habtoor Motors management for an event introduction, before revealing to club members that their final destination would be kept secret until the last minute.

Along a route of 150 kilometres, customers set off in a convoy towards Saadiyat Island – a cultural hub with natural white sandy beaches – in the prowess of their W16-powered machines. The cabin of both the Chiron and the Veyron are famous for their unrivalled attention to detail and high-quality materials.

The Chiron is the fastest, most powerful and sophisticated hyper-sports car Bugatti has ever created. As the most dynamic and fastest-accelerating Chiron, the Pur Sport has yet to find an apex it cannot hit and is built to conquer corners with the utmost composure.

Prowling alongside on the E11 highway between Dubai and Saadiyat Island was the Chiron Super Sport, which demonstrates the true depth of the Chiron family’s performance. With a top speed of 440 km/h it is the fastest Bugatti production vehicle.

As the convoy made its way to Abu Dhabi, the final destination appeared on the horizon and was revealed as The Emirates Palace Hotel, known for hosting royalty, presidents and diplomats. A private marina overlooking a dazzling natural bay and Qasr Al Watan – the Presidential Palace of the UAE – awaited the drivers outside the venue. As a finishing touch to the unforgettable 2nd Annual UAE Bugatti Owners Drive, sounds of an electric harpist filled the marina where a four-course lunch was served.

The UAE has been an important market for Bugatti since the very beginning of the brand’s revival in 2005 and Bugatti Dubai has been a highly engaged partner with excellent ties to the brand’s exclusive clientele for more than 15 years. To celebrate this partnership, Bugatti is proud to join the 50th UAE National Day Celebrations that mark the country’s Golden Jubilee with a special tribute of its own: a unique Chiron decorated in the UAE’s national colours of black, red, green and white.

H.E. Sultan Al Habtoor, President at Al Habtoor Motors said: “Many of Bugatti’s most passionate and loyal customers reside in the UAE and consider it home. Al Habtoor Motors is trusted by great number in the region and I am extremely proud to have a well-known and long-standing partner at our side. Bugatti is a very inventive and creative partner to Al Habtoor Motors and we are proud to engage with our customers and look forward to a bright future in the UAE”.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world, and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2018, Al Habtoor Motors was announced as the “Number 1 Dealer in the Region” by Bentley Motors.

In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.

