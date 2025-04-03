Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has appointed Ahmed Amawi Rubin Youssef as Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA) at the Ministry of Finance for a one-year term, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Finance.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kochouk confirmed that a new strategy is in place to develop the customs system as part of an integrated vision to stimulate investment, production, and exports.

Kochouk emphasized full coordination with the Ministries of Industry, Investment, and Foreign Trade, as well as inspection and supply agencies, to reduce customs clearance time from eight days to just two.

He noted that customs clearance will be facilitated through the post-review mechanism, allowing importers to clear shipments from their warehouses to ease congestion.

An electronic system will also be introduced to track containers between ports, ensuring enhanced governance.

The minister highlighted plans to automate the assessment and classification of customs items and standardize pricing criteria across customs centers.

He reaffirmed the commitment to simplifying procedures, reducing costs, and expanding the pre-clearance system to encourage early processing of shipments before arrival.

Amawi affirmed his commitment to advancing customs operations through procedural simplifications, investor support, and enhanced trade and industry facilitation.

He stressed the importance of continuing technological upgrades to improve governance, shorten clearance times, lower production costs, and boost the competitiveness of Egyptian exports.

He added that he aims to build on past achievements and foster a collaborative environment to create a more competitive and investment-friendly business climate.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).