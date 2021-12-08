Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares catch global equities rally, but oil slips

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%

Oil edges lower as investors try to assess Omicron's full impact

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine may partially protect against Omicron

Aussie buoyant, dollar listless as Omicron optimism lifts risk assets

For the week, Australia's currency is up 1.71% against the greenback

Gold inches higher as U.S. Treasury yields ease

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,785.48 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021