Riyadh – Musharaka Capital Company announced the payout of SAR 26.40 million worth of cash dividends to the unitholders of Musharaka REIT Fund for the July-December 2021 period.
The dividend stands at SAR 0.3 per unit for those registered on 31 January 2022, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
Musharaka Capital, the fund manager, noted that the number of the eligible units is 88 million.
The unitholders of the REIT fund had received SAR 0.3 per unit for the six-month period from 1 January to 30 June 2021.
