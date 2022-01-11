Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks, dollar steady as investors focus on Fed policy

Nikkei down 0.7%, trading resumes after holiday

Oil resumes climb on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply

Brent crude futures gained 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.13 a barrel

Dollar stagnates as traders wait on Powell for policy hints

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, hovered around 95.93 early in the Asian session

Gold muted ahead of key U.S. inflation data

Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.29 per ounce

