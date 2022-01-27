Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slump as Powell warns on inflation

Powell warns inflation above long-run goal

Oil falls on profit-taking after Brent surges to $90 a barrel

U.S. crude, gasoline stocks build as fuel demand surges

Dollar rises to five-week high after Fed policy decisionStoc

ks on Wall Street mostly sold off as the comments raised uncertainty

Mideast Stocks: Most major Gulf markets up, strong bank earnings boost Dubai

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.6%

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022