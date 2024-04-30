Riyadh – Aldawaa Medical Services Company recorded a 25.01% growth in net profit to SAR 95.32 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 compared with SAR 76.25 million in Q1-23, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share rose to SAR 1.12 at the end of March 2024 from SAR 0.90 in the same period last year.

The company generated revenues worth SAR 1.51 billion during the January-March 2024 period, which came 7.73% higher than SAR 1.40 billion in the same three months (3M) a year ago.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-24 net profits of Aldawaa Medical Services grew by 3.22% from SAR 92.35 million in Q4-23 and the revenues were 4% higher than SAR 1.45 billion.

In 2023, the listed company posted net profits worth SAR 329.22 million and revenues amounting to SAR 5.74 billion.

