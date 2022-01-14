RIYADH: Qassim Cement Company appointed Muhammad bin Nasser Abdullah Al Dawood as the chairman of the Board of Directors, according to a bourse filing.

The company also appointed Muteb bin Mohammed Saad Al Shathri as the vice chairman, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

Qassim Cement also formed the executive committee and the nominations and remunerations committee, and appointed its representatives to the Capital Market Authority and Tadawul.



