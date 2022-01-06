Kenyan mobile money manager app Alvin has raised $740,000 pre-seed funding in a round by led by Nigerian venture capital firm Ingressive Capital. The UAE-based Tahseen Consulting, Paystack CEO Shola Akinlade, Zephyr Acorn, Voltron Capital, Future Africa, and other angel investors also participated.

Following the launch of its flagship product, the Alvin App v1 Labrador private beta, the Alvin app will launch publicly in Kenya in the next few months, and it will expand to Nigeria in the latter half of 2022.

Alvin said on its website that in January 2022, it will also be participating in Forum Ventures’s W22 accelerator batch to help expedite its road to scale.

