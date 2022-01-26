HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer is believed to have postponed an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday with no purchase made, European traders said.

The reason was said to be poor weather in Jordan’s capital Amman.

A new tender is expected to be issued closing on Feb. 2, they said.

