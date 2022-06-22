Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks stumble as Wall Street optimism peters out

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%

Yen bruised as Japan's rates gap widens with rest of the world

The yen was last drifting at 136.4 per dollar, having hit 136.71 in early trade, the lowest since October 1998

Oil prices slide as Biden pushes for U.S. fuel cost cuts

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.34, or 1,2%, to $108.18 a barrel

Gold extends dip on dollar strength, cenbank views in focus

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,827.03 per ounce



