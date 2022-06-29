PHOTO
Asian stocks lose bounce from shorter China quarantine, slip on inflation fears
Asian shares had ended the previous session on a positive trajectory
Dollar falters as U.S. yields retreat amid recession risks
The dollar slipped 0.08% to 136.04 yen, while sterling rose 0.16% to $1.2204
Oil prices take breather after three-day rally
Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output
Gold prices buoyed by lower U.S. bond yields
U.S. bans new imports of Russian gold
