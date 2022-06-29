Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks lose bounce from shorter China quarantine, slip on inflation fears

Asian shares had ended the previous session on a positive trajectory

Dollar falters as U.S. yields retreat amid recession risks

The dollar slipped 0.08% to 136.04 yen, while sterling rose 0.16% to $1.2204

Oil prices take breather after three-day rally

Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output

Gold prices buoyed by lower U.S. bond yields

U.S. bans new imports of Russian gold

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon