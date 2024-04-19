PHOTO
Stocks sink, oil surges on reports of Middle East attacks
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares dived 2.3%
Bitcoin slides below $60,000 on reports Israel strikes Iran
Bitcoin slid more than 5.5% to $59,961 in the Asia session as the U.S. dollar rose broadly
Aussie, NZ dollars tumble on risk-off moves; yen rises
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar tumbled 0.8% to $0.6370, and the New Zealand dollar fell 0.63% to $0.5864
Gold set for fifth weekly gain as geopolitical risks buoy demand
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,388.49 per ounce
Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran
The benchmark contracts surged more than $3 then eased slightly
US Stocks: Stocks end near flat as investors assess earnings, data
Fed officials signal pause on rate cuts
