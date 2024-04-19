Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks sink, oil surges on reports of Middle East attacks

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares dived 2.3%

Bitcoin slides below $60,000 on reports Israel strikes Iran

Bitcoin slid more than 5.5% to $59,961 in the Asia session as the U.S. dollar rose broadly

Aussie, NZ dollars tumble on risk-off moves; yen rises

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar tumbled 0.8% to $0.6370, and the New Zealand dollar fell 0.63% to $0.5864

Gold set for fifth weekly gain as geopolitical risks buoy demand

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,388.49 per ounce

Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

The benchmark contracts surged more than $3 then eased slightly

US Stocks: Stocks end near flat as investors assess earnings, data

Fed officials signal pause on rate cuts

