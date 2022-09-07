Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks, currencies fall as strong data fans hawkish Fed bets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dip by 1.5%

Oil falls on renewed demand concerns, rate hike expectations

Brent crude futures fell $1.12, or 1.2%, to $91.71 a barrel

Gold prices fall as dollar, bond yields climb

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,692.99 per ounce

Dollar hits fresh peak against yen on bets for aggressive Fed

The dollar jumped as high as 143.57 yen early in the Asian day

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon