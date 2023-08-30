Asian shares hit two-week high on Fed pause bets, China boost

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.86% to a two-week top and is on a three-day winning streak

Dollar licks wounds after jobs shock; Aussie dips as inflation cools

The U.S. dollar index was little changed at 103.57 after pulling back from as high as 104.36 overnight after a sharp drop in the U.S

Oil prices rise on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

Brent crude futures for October rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.66 a barrel

Gold prices near 3-week high on hopes of less-aggressive Fed

Spot gold held its ground at $1,936.59 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends sharply higher, jobs data fuels interest rate optimism

The S&P 500 logged its strongest one-day gain since June 2, while the Nasdaq notched its strongest session since July 28

Bitcoin saved from dismal August by landmark Grayscale ruling

Top cryptocurrency bitcoin gained more than 7%

