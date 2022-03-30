Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares join global rally after Ukraine-Russia talks

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%

Oil rises on supply tightness despite "constructive" Ukraine-Russia talks

Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening

Dollar kept on the back foot

Hopes of peace in Ukraine keep euro afloat

Gold gains as dollar, yields weaken; progress in Russia-Ukraine talks weighs

The metal fell as much as 1.8% on Tuesday to its lowest since Feb. 28

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon