Dubai – Ethmar International Holding (EIH) has acquired a majority stake in BHM Capital Financial Services, according to a press release.

This transaction comes in line with EIH’s strategy to diversify and expand its business in the financial services sector.

Furthermore, EIH’s investment will enable BHM Capital to offer more integrated financial services and enlarge its business to include new markets.

Since its establishment in 2006, BHM Capital has been regarded as one of the key financial institutions locally and regionally, providing industry-leading financial and investment services.

Ali Elgebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH, said: "This aligns with our current and future plans through strong and strategic partnerships contributing to the development of a diverse, innovative, and sustainable investment portfolio."

Elgebely added: "Through this partnership with BHM Capital, we look forward to launching strategic projects in the current and future financial markets, providing high-quality services in line with the highest global standards."

Abdel Hadi Al Sadi, CEO of BHM Capital, commented: "This strategic partnership will offer numerous opportunities for BHM Capital, allowing us an ideal chance to sustain our growth trajectory, strengthen our position, and advance in expanding our operations into new markets while adopting and implementing the best global standards and practices."

Last August, BHM Capital and Tawasal SuperApp joined forces to provide users with access to local as well as international financial markets.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).