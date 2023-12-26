PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian stocks stutter, dollar drifts as US rate cut bets rise
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.18% higher, on course for a 1.6% gain this year
Dollar struggles to gain footing in thin trade; yen steady
Currency moves were largely muted in the day after Christmas
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation moderates
Dubai's main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.9% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties
Oil little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut
Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.13 a barrel
Gold gains on prospects of Fed rate cuts next year
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,056.80 per ounce
Nigerian central bank lifts ban on crypto trading
CBN barred banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in crypto assets in 2021
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon