Asian stocks fall, gold at over 2-month high as Middle East tension weighs

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.11% lower

Dollar holds near 150 yen ahead of Fed Chair remarks

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, held steady near Wednesday's high of 106.63 in the Asian morning

Oil falls as Israel embargo concerns fade, Venezuela sanctions to ease

Brent futures for December fell 74 cents to $90.76 a barrel

Gold firms on Middle East tensions; Fed's Powell speech in focus

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,950.83 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall St falls more than 1%; yields rise, investors assess earnings

Tesla, Netlix shares up after the closing bell

Sam Bankman-Fried trial jury sees his profane messages about regulators

Jurors also saw a profanity-laced message Bankman-Fried sent a journalist for crypto news site The Block on Twitter

