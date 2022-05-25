Riyadh – National Environmental Recycling Company (Tadweer) will commence the trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Thursday, 26 May.

The direct listing of Tadweer’s stock will be with daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The firm will be trading on Tadawul under the symbol 9540.

It is worth noting that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Tadweer’s direct listing on 30 March this year.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).