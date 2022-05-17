Sri Lanka shares closed near a six-week high on Tuesday helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks, even as the country's prime minister warned that the island nation was down to its last day of petrol supplies.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 4.44% higher at 8,457.65.

* The stock market was closed for a local holiday on Monday and the index clocked a 9% gain last week

* The stock market was closed for two days last week following violent clashes between protesters and government supporters across the country

* The crisis-hit nation's parliament reconvened on Tuesday for the first time since violence flared last week and the prime minister quit

* The new prime minister in a televised address on Monday said Sri Lanka had to face "unpleasant and terrifying facts"

* Sri Lanka's economic crisis, unparalleled since its independence in 1948, has come from the confluence of the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the country's president and former prime minister

* The island nation is running low on fuel, essential medicines and facing daily power blackouts

* The equity market turnover was 2.75 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.75 million) on Friday

* Trading volume rose to 177.8 million shares on Tuesday from 117.5 million shares in the previous session

* Foreign investors were net seller in the equity market, selling shares worth nearly 130 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, buying around 2.68 billion rupees worth of shares, according to exchange data

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 365.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)



