Sri Lankan shares closed higher for the eleventh straight session on Wednesday, aided by financials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.59% higher at 12,033.10, in a half-day trading session.

* Sri Lanka's stock market will be closed on Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12, for holidays.

* LOLC Finance and Lion Brewery were the top gainers on the index, up 5.4% and 8.4%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 86.7 million shares from 135.1 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 2.96 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.9 million) from 2.55 million rupees in the previous session, exchange data showed.

* Foreign investors net sold stocks worth 64.6 million rupees, while domestic investors net bought shares worth 2.91 billion rupees, the data showed.

For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 298.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)




