Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by financials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 1.06% higher at 11,920.

* LOLC Finance Plc and Cargills (Ceylon) Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 3.7% and 6%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 117.4 million shares from 83.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 3.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.7 million) from 2.91 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 277.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.03 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 298.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)



