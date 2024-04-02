Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by industrials and financials stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.60% higher at 11,547.89.

* The World Bank raised its forecast for Sri Lanka's economy on Tuesday, projecting a growth of 2.2% for 2024 as the country makes a faster-than-expected recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

* The World Bank, in its latest report on South Asia, raised its growth forecast for Sri Lanka by 50 basis points. Real GDP growth was also expected to strengthen further to 2.5% in 2025, with modest recoveries in reserves, remittances and tourism, the development bank's report said.

* Ceylinco Insurance Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 8.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 73.4 million shares from 363.9 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 2.08 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.94 million) from 4.13 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 182.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.97 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 299.8500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )



