Al Modawat Specialized Medical Company intends to list 20% of its share capital, while View Limited Real Estate Development Company plans to offer 18.18% of its total shares.

Accordingly, Al Modawat and View Limited Real Estate would float 475,000 shares and 600,000 shares, respectively.

The CMA issued the two approvals on 27 September 2023, according to bourse disclosures.

Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).