Riyadh – Saudi Chemical Company’s net profit surged 128.05% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 182.90 million in 2023 from SAR 80.20 million.

The company’s revenues jumped 31.36% YoY to SAR 4.85 billion last year from SAR 3.69 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.22 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, up from SAR 0.10 the year before.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Saudi Chemical recorded a 65.19% YoY leap in net profit to SAR 93.88 million from SAR 56.83 million.

