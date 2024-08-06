Saudi Arabia's state energy giant Aramco, has posted a Q2 2024 net profit of $29.1 billion, 3% lower year-on-year (YoY), weighed by the impact of lower crude oil volumes sold and weakening refining margins.

Analysts had expected $27.64 billion in the quarter, according to LSEG data.

Aramco's board has declared a base dividend of $20.3 billion and the fifth distribution of performance-linked dividends of $10.8 billion, bringing the total declared dividends for Q2 to $31.1 billion.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

