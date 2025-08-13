Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s leading life and medical insurer, QLM Life & Medical Insurance Company QPSC, announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

Insurance revenue for the period stood at QR722.3m, compared to QR574.4m in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 26 percent.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chairman of QLM, said: “At the heart of our work is the trust we earn every day. We are dedicated to a future where our members’ well-being is not just a goal but a lived reality, driven by the synergy of our innovative platforms and the human insight of our experts. This steadfast commitment is the foundation of our partnerships, cementing our role as a trusted steward for our members and a vital ally for our stakeholders.”

The company reported a net profit of QR42.6m for the period ending 30 June 2025, compared to QR42.1m for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share was stable and stood at QR0.12 in Q2 2025, as compared to QR0.12 in Q2 2024. Net investment and other income grew by 16 percent and stood at QR27.8m, as against QR23.9m in Q2 2024.

Fahad Al-Suwaidi, CEO of QLM, added: “Central to our mission is a profound commitment to our members’ well-being. We are fundamentally reshaping the landscape of insurance by strategically fusing cutting-edge technology with proactive wellness solutions. Our advanced platforms don’t simply offer protection; they are intelligent systems designed to anticipate and prevent risks, creating a new standard of security for those we serve. This commitment solidifies our position as a powerful force for prevention and an unwavering guardian of health, cementing our role as a forward-thinking partner for our members and stakeholders alike.”

QLM is a publicly listed Qatari company specialising in life and medical insurance solutions and aim at providing best-in-class service to its clients, with a unique value proposition. The Company’s vision is to continuously provide outstanding healthcare services, by becoming the most trusted healthcare partner in Qatar and beyond, following a path of continued success in health insurance.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper