Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group, the leading insurer in Qatar and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, yesterday reported a net profit of QR383m for the first half of 2025, a rise of 6 percent from QR360m for the same period in 2024.

Following a meeting of the Board of Directors dated 12 August 2025, which was presided over by Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Jasim Al Thani, Chairman of QIC Group, the Board approved the financial results.

Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Chairman of QIC Group, stated: “QIC’s excellent H1 2025 financial results reflects its continued and consistent success across all of the Company’s operations. Against the challenging backdrop of global shocks and high uncertainty, QIC’s underwriting portfolio continues to benefit from long-term strategic rebalancing in favour of profitable business from our core markets in Qatar and the MENA region. QIC’s international business is also an important earnings contributor, and its high-quality investment portfolio continues to deliver solid returns. We are proud to excel in digital transformation, product innovation, operational efficiency and client-centricity, as evidenced by the investments, collaborations and initiatives implemented in H1 2025. QIC remains dedicated to excellence, sustainable growth and robust governance and risk management.”

Salem Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer of QIC Group, said: “Through H1 2025, we expanded our products and services to customer segments across Qatar and the MENA region, whilst remaining committed to strategically seeking growth in international markets, including in emerging Asia and developing Africa, through our Antares Lloyds Syndicate, London. During this period, for example, we launched the first-ever personal lines cyber insurance in Qatar, invested in Insurtech startups to reach new customer segments in regional and international markets, presented a proposal to establish a branch office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and further enhanced our car insurance offerings for motorists in Qatar, including through an exclusive partnership that expands the service provider network of the award-winning QIC App. We also attended and hosted industry events to drive insurance innovation and cement Doha’s position as a global centre for Insurtech and Fintech.”

Mannai added: “We are proud to support our core and international markets, and to differentiate through service excellence, dedicated ESG principles and by taking the lead in the digital transformation of the insurance industry. Combined with robust, astute risk management, these differentiators enable us to grow selectively and resiliently in a volatile world, and to operate at exceptional efficiency levels. And we are extremely proud to have received ongoing recognition for our operations - for example, in H1 2025, QIC was named Insurer of the Year in Qatar at the prestigious MENA II Awards, was recognised for driving innovation in the financial industry at the Google Cloud Summit Doha 2025, and became the first company in Qatar and only insurer in the MENA region to receive a provisional ESG ‘AAA’ ESG rating from MSCI ESG Research.”

QIC Group has a high-quality, well diversified investment portfolio with a stable year-on-year composition. At the end of H1 2025, Investment and Other Income rose by 7% year on year to QAR 496 million. The Company also reported a robust Return on Investment for the period of 5.2%, compared to 4.7 percentin H1 2024. Assets Under Management for the period remained stable year-on-year at QR18.4bn.

H1 2025 saw QIC honoured as Insurer of the Year in Qatar at the prestigious MENA II Awards for the fourth consecutive year, acknowledging QIC’s outstanding achievements in establishing Qatar’s first insurance-powered digital ecosystem.

