Doha: The net profits of Salam International in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to QR11,331,712 million, an increase of 36 percent compared to a net profit of QR8,377,065 for the same period of the previous year.

According to data issued by company that was published Wednesday on QSE website, there was an increase in Earnings per Share (EPS) to QR0.010, compared to an EPS of QR 0.006 for the same period in 2023.

