Riyadh – Najran Cement Company’s net profit dropped 38.45% YoY to SAR 69.43 million in 2023 from SAR 112.80 million.

Revenues shrank 9.34% YoY to SAR 485.65 million last year from SAR 535.68 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.41 in 2023, down from SAR 0.66 the year before.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Najran Cement reported a net profit of SAR 50.36 million, down 21.82% YoY from SAR 64.42 million.

