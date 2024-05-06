Riyadh – Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (Amak) posted a 53.96% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profit to SAR 15.12 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from SAR 32.85 million.

Revenues declined by 5.96% YoY to SAR 134.49 million in Q1-24 from SAR 143.02 million, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) recorded SAR 0.17 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, from SAR 0.37 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company’s net profit surged 154.67% in Q1-24 from SAR 5.93 million in Q4-23, while the revenues leapt 17.21% from SAR 114.74 million.

Amak’s net profit dropped by 56.79% YoY to SAR 54.58 million in 2023 from SAR 126.33 million.

