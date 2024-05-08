DHAHRAN — Saudi Aramco announced new additions to its Board of Directors following its Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, held virtually on Monday, at the company's headquarters in Dhahran. The assembly, attended by 98.63% of shareholders, resulted in several key decisions, including the election of new board members.



Among the newly elected members for the term starting July 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2027, are Faisal Alibrahim and Robert W. Dudley. These new directors join the existing board members, including Yasir Al-Rumayyan as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Andrew Liveris, Lynn Elsenhans, Mark Weinberger, Stuart Gulliver, Khalid Al-Dabbagh, and Amin Nasser, the company's President and CEO.



The assembly also reviewed the Board of Directors' report, the financial statements, and the auditor’s report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the assembly approved several amendments to the company’s bylaws, including changes related to the election of a temporary member of the Board, the remuneration of the Board, and the recording of deliberations and decisions of the Board.

