The increase in El Obour Company for Real Estate Investment’s (OBRI) issued capital was subscribed at a coverage ratio of 88.26% of total offered shares, valuing at a total of EGP 101.096 million, according to a statement issued by the Commercial International Bank (CIB).

The number of subscribed-to shares amounts to 19.745 million shares, each at a nominal value of EGP 5.

Established in 1994, El Obour operates within the real estate sector, focusing on diversified real estate activities.

