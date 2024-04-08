Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries (EIPICO) announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 2 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

The dividends will be disbursed in two equal installments on 30 April and 29 August 2024, respectively.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, EIPICO logged higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 823.30 million, compared to EGP 643.76 million a year earlier.

Net sales hiked to EGP 5.23 billion last year from EGP 3.95 billion in 2022.

Meanwhile, the non-consolidated net profit after tax jumped year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 730.08 million in 2023 from EGP 589.15 million.

