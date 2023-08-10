The consolidated net profits after tax of Juhayna Food Industries reached EGP 556.43 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus EGP 318.94 million in H1-22, including minority shareholders' rights.

Net sales hiked year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 7.15 billion in January-June 2023 from EGP 5.16 billion, according to the interim consolidated income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.59 in H1-23, an annual rise from EGP 0.34.

Standalone Financial Results

Juhayna turned to net losses after tax valued at EGP 2.41 million in the first six months (6M) of 2023, against net profits amounting to EGP 83.13 million in 6M-22.

Meanwhile, the loss per share hit EGP 0.003 in H1-23, compared to EPS of EGP 0.075 in H1-22.

Financials for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm achieved consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 217.01 million, up YoY from EGP 174.52 million, including non-controlling equity.

Sales jumped to EGP 3.73 billion in Q2-23 from EGP 2.76 billion in Q2-22, while the EPS climbed to EGP 0.23 from EGP 0.19.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax plummeted to EGP 203,884 in April-June 2023 from EGP 84.43 million in Q2-22.

During the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023, the company’s consolidated net profits after tax enlarged by 135% YoY EGP 339.41 million from EGP 144.41 million, including minority interest.

