El Ahram for Printing and Packing’s (EPPK) losses rose 247.76% year on year (YoY) during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the unaudited financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 8th.

The company incurred a net loss after tax of EGP 8.018 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 2.305 million in the six-month period ended June 30th, 2022.

Net sales dropped 43.67% YoY to EGP 7.906 million during the first six months of 2023 from EGP 1.403 million during the January-June period of 2022.

El Ahram for Printing is an Egyptian company engaged in the field of flexible packing since 1993 located in the second industrial zone of Borg El-Arab El-Gideda at Alexandria.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).