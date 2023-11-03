Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, also known as Empower, has reported a Q3 2023 net profit attributable to equity holders of 281 million dirhams ($76.5 million), 7% lower year-on-year (YoY).

The effort topped analysts’ mean estimate of AED 267 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30 rose 14% to AED1.04 billion, the district cooling company said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market on Friday.

For the nine months ending September 2023, it made a net profit of AED 693.4 million versus AED 728.4 million in the year-ago period.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

