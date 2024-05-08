The Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) will pay cash dividends of EGP 0.50 per share to shareholders for 2023 earnings on May 13th, the firm stated.

The eligibility in distribution will be for shareholders owning shares in the company until May 8th’s trading session.

Domty is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, including cheese products, such as Tetra Pak cheese, plastic tubes cheese, mozzarella cheese, and spread cheese, as well as milk products and juices.

